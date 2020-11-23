Paul Sellens with his 25lb 10oz Mirror Carp. Paul Sellens with his 25lb 10oz Mirror Carp.

Paul Marriot had a night session over at Fenland Fisheries and was rewarded with a 22lb Common Carp caught on a homemade boilie pop up fished over a handful of Sticky baits Krill Freebies.

Kevin McLean meanwhile enjoyed drop shotting for Perch on the River Ouse, landing 23 up to 12 ounces.

The method is a great one to try out during the winter months, as Simon Irvine has found out.

He has also been targeting Perch on a Fenland River with light rubber jigs landing 10 Perch to over 1lb.

Paul Sellens had some success on his syndicate at Earith Carp Lakes, landing a 25lb 10oz scaley Mirror which put an end to a long blanking spell.

Gee Brown also landed a new PB Mirror Carp of 34lb 8oz after making a last-minute decision to do an overnight session because of the mild weather. It certainly paid off.

There is also some great coarse fishing to be had on light tackle down at the Waits in St Ives now where some great netfuls of Roach, Skimmers and Perch have been caught.

Fishing Pinkies and regular feeding should soon see you catching plenty. The Waits on the River Ouse in St Ives town is also free fishing.

The St Ives Tackle Shop is now closed to the public but you can still order on our website for a click and collect service, including fresh maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk