St Ives Tackle encourage you to enjoy 'some great fishing'

St Ives Tackle

Published: 5:36 PM September 26, 2022
Esme Bartlett, 5, and her friend James Ford, 6, with a successful haul of fish from their whip fishing venture

Esme Bartlett, 5, and her friend James Ford, 6, with a successful haul of fish from their whip fishing venture - Credit: Mickey Bartlett

Autumn has finally arrived with cooler weather and anglers have returned to the banks to enjoy some great fishing.

There is no better time to be out Perch fishing now, as Simon Irvine found out on a short session on the river Nene when his Strike King Rubber worm fished on a Texas Rig soon had him land a lovely specimen.

And shop owner Mickey Bartlett has had some great fun taking his Daughter Esme Bartlett, age five and her friend James Ford Aged six, whip fishing on the Nobles field section of the River Ouse.

Armed with half a pint of maggots, they caught a mixture of small Perch, Roach, Rudd, and little Chub in about an hour’s fishing.

A great way to get kids into fishing is down the river and if you need any advice on getting started, feel free to pop in and ask one of our friendly staff members.

If you would like more information on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to pop in and speak to one of our friendly staff or call us on 01480 468196.

Alternatively, check out our website www.stivestackle.co.uk

