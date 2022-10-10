Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Reedman lands personal best as anglers enjoy plenty of catches

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:16 AM October 10, 2022
Luke Reedman, mirror carp

Luke Reedman with a 40lb 6oz mirror carp - Credit: St Ives Tackle

Many anglers have been catching plenty during a great time of year to be out on the bank.

Young Jake Sellens has been out lure angling nearly every day after school with small rubber jigs and has caught plenty of Perch and even a few bonus Pike.

Lure angling is perfect for making the most of short sessions and Jake also went out with dad Paul for a boat trip on Grafham Water, but landed only three little perch on a very difficult day,

Luke Reedman had a great session at Fenlands Willow Lake, landing a new personal best of 40lb 6oz and two other carp over 24lb. A well-earned capture after many previous blank sessions on what is a tricky day ticket water.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, pop into St Ives Tackle to speak to staff, call 01480 468196 or check out their website www.stivestackle.co.uk.

Angling
St Ives News

