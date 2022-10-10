Reedman lands personal best as anglers enjoy plenty of catches

Many anglers have been catching plenty during a great time of year to be out on the bank.

Young Jake Sellens has been out lure angling nearly every day after school with small rubber jigs and has caught plenty of Perch and even a few bonus Pike.

Lure angling is perfect for making the most of short sessions and Jake also went out with dad Paul for a boat trip on Grafham Water, but landed only three little perch on a very difficult day,

Luke Reedman had a great session at Fenlands Willow Lake, landing a new personal best of 40lb 6oz and two other carp over 24lb. A well-earned capture after many previous blank sessions on what is a tricky day ticket water.

