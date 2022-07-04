Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Anglers report good catches as river season continues

Lee Power

Published: 7:24 AM July 4, 2022
Gee Brown with a 40lb Tope caught off the North Norfolk coast

Gee Brown with a 40lb Tope caught off the North Norfolk coast - Credit: St Ives Tackle

Anglers continue to enjoy the start of the river season with some good catches reported.

Simon Irvine tried his luck on the river Trent for an evening session and, despite the conditions been poor with low water levels and gin clear, he winkled out two Barbel, the best a respectable 9lb 14oz.

Gee Brown fancied something different and headed off on a guided trip off the North Norfolk coast in search of Tope.

He wasn’t disappointed, landing four Tope to over 40lb and said he couldn’t recommend ‘Off the Hook Charters’ enough. Well worth a look if you fancy a day’s sea fishing on a boat.

Piotr continues to do well on the Carp front, visiting his local club water for evening sessions and landing several lovely doubles to around 20lb. All caught on the Stickybaits Krill Active.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, pop in to St Ives Tackle and speak to staff, give them a call on 01480 468196 or check out our website www.stivestackle.co.uk.

Huntingdon News

