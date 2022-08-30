Local anglers enjoying big carp catches as weather cools

Mickey and Adam Bartlett of St Ives Tackle went for some after-work floater fishing, before the weather cooled off.

And in just a couple of hours they managed two lovely carp each to low doubles whilst using the Sticky Krill Floaters on the surface.

Martyn Lowe, meanwhile, went for a guest trip on a friend’s syndicate and had an unexpected bite from a giant catfish of over 56lb.

The monster took over half an hour to land and Martyn struggled to even hold it up for a photo, while also managing five carp to just over 30lb in a great session.

The cooler weather has really got the carp back on the feed just as Harry Green found out when he finally landed a 37lb carp just a few feet from the bank.

Harry had been after this fish all season and after a 20-minute-long battle, she was finally his.

