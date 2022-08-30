Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Local anglers enjoying big carp catches as weather cools

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 30, 2022
Harry Green 37lb carp

Harry Green landed a 37lb carp - Credit: St Ives Tackle

Mickey and Adam Bartlett of St Ives Tackle went for some after-work floater fishing, before the weather cooled off. 

And in just a couple of hours they managed two lovely carp each to low doubles whilst using the Sticky Krill Floaters on the surface.

Martyn Lowe, meanwhile, went for a guest trip on a friend’s syndicate and had an unexpected bite from a giant catfish of over 56lb.

The monster took over half an hour to land and Martyn struggled to even hold it up for a photo, while also managing five carp to just over 30lb in a great session.

The cooler weather has really got the carp back on the feed just as Harry Green found out when he finally landed a 37lb carp just a few feet from the bank. 

Harry had been after this fish all season and after a 20-minute-long battle, she was finally his.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, feel free to pop in and speak to friendly staff, call 01480 468196 or check the website stivestackle.co.uk.
 

