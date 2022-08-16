Local anglers enjoy fantastic carp fishing in South of France

The relentless hot weather has not stopped anglers heading to France to enjoy some great carp fishing.

Peter and Piotr Bafia headed to Cherpont in the South of France and enjoyed a week's fishing of a lifetime, landing 52 carp between them to over 50lb.

Peter even broke his PB three times with the biggest going over 47lb, as both anglers returned home tired but very pleased.

Local anglers enjoyed carp fishing in the south of France - Credit: St Ives Tackle

Jake Sellens went on a fishing charter off the North Norfolk coast with dad Paul and landed 28 mackerel within a few hours.

Anyone looking to enjoy the Wells area can book a charter with 'Off the Hook Charters' for a spot of fishing.

Simon Irvine has been chipping away on the Trent, landing two barbel over 10lb and his first tidal Trent Zander.

If you would like more information about the fishing available in the area visit St Ives Tackle to speak to staff, call them on 01480 468196 or visit stivestackle.co.uk.