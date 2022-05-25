Roberts heading to Portugal after Team GB world championship call

William Roberts of St Ives Swimming Club has been selected for Team GB. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

A talented young swimmer from St Ives has been given a call-up to Team GB for a world championships.

William Roberts will head to Portugal in October for the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships where he will look to continue his improvement in multiple events.

A spokesman for the club said he was "a true club and regional ambassador for the sport".

St Ives Swimming Club enjoyed good results at the Junior Fenland League meet.

The club's other youngsters meanwhile participated in round two of the Junior Fenland League in a home gala against Ely, Mildenhall and Thetford.

It was a night of fast and close racing for swimmers aged between nine and 13 over 45 events and it brought 16 first places alongside another 20 podium spots, with St Ives just edging Ely to the overall title by three points.

Some of those producing stunning swims were: Layla Burdett, Ross Burdett, Lois Cannon, Remi Curliss, James Dolby, Ruby Edwards, Anna Gallagher, Felix Guy-Pinkney, Isla Hamilton, Toby Jones, Edie Lewis, Zahra Lonsdale, Tom McNeill, Aidan Megicks, Erin Megicks, Isaac Sharp, Millie Smith, Marli Taylor, Tate Taylor, Fraser Weeden and Abigail Zajkowski.