St Ives Swimming Club youngsters celebrate success in pool

St Ives Swimming Club youngsters have been celebrating success in the pool recently.

Brampton's Tessa Quayle competed in her first English National Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, where she was in 50m breaststroke action.

It was only the second time the 14-year-old had competed in a 50m long course Olympic-sized pool, having qualified superbly ahead of many seasoned swimmers at Luton.

And Quayle swam superbly in the heats to beat many other faster swimmers and qualify for the final, where she finished in seventh place after a very close race.

"It was an excellent first outing for Tessa in the national swimming arena and a very positive experience as this young swimmer shows her potential for future performances at this level," said head coach Andy Hunter.

Meanwhile, William Roberts picked up two gold and two silver medals at the Special Olympic Summer Series at the Leeds International 50m pool after some superb swims.

St Ives Swimming Club's William Roberts with his medals at Leeds - Credit: Andy Hunter

Roberts, who is set to compete in eight events at the Down Syndrome World Championships in Portugal in October, won his 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke races and came second in the 100m individual medley, with lifetime bests in all events, before adding another silver in the 4x25m relay.

"What makes it even more important is that it has been confirmed that he also broke the European record for the 200m individual medley in June at the Len Badcock Para Swimming Gala as part of the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation," added Hunter.

"We have been awaiting ratification, which has now come through. All at the club are extremely proud of Will and we look forward to great swims at the World Championships from this talented young athlete who is preparing hard and well."