St Ives swimmers spring into action at open meet

Swimmers from St Ives Swimming Club took part in Corby Swimming Club's annual spring open meet in the 50m East Midlands Olympic pool.

For many of the youngsters, aged 10 years and over, it was their first competition in a venue of such magnitude.

But they rose to the challenge magnificently and produced a host of lifetime best swims, top-six placings and medals across the range.

Oliver Dickson claimed 200m breaststroke gold, 100m breaststroke silver and bronze in the 50m and 100m freestyle.

George Jennings won silver in the 400m freestyle, while Joshua Marshall and Grace Iddon won bronze in 200m breaststroke and 100m backstroke respectively.

The 30 swimmers who competed were: Lydia Boag Kwong, Edith Lewis, Millie Lewis, Iris Warriner, Archie Warriner, Josh Marshall, Cathryn Thomson, Tom Davis, Ciara Taylor, Oliver Dickson, Elliot Dickson, Elliot Megginson, Edie Smith, Lois Cannon, Noah Savage, Tate Taylor, Marli Taylor, Keira Mavin, Grace Iddon, Harvey Woods, Sian Woods, George Jennings, Thomas Jennings, Edward Jennings, Henry Cridland, Florence Taylor, Isabelle Taylor, Eleanor Weeden, Anna Desborough and William Roberts.