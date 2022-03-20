Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives swimmers produce solid swims at big gala meets

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:11 PM March 20, 2022
Chloe Butler and Tom Davis of St Ives Swimming Club at the Level One Putteridge Open meet at Luton.

Chloe Butler and Tom Davis of St Ives Swimming Club at the Level One Putteridge Open meet at Luton. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMNG

Four St Ives swimmers put on a fine display at the Level One Putteridge Open - with one going on to achieve qualification for the British National Swimming Championships.


The quartet of Tom Davis, Grace Iddon, Chloe Butler and Ciara Taylor all swam superbly with lifetime best times achieved in events such as the 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m breaststroke, the 50m and 100m butterfly and the 100m freestyle.

And Butler's efforts in the 50m breaststroke, where she dominated from the gun, qualified her for the nationals to be held in Sheffield next month.

The juniors of St Ives Swimming Club who took part in the first junior fenland meet of the season.

The juniors of St Ives Swimming Club who took part in the first junior fenland meet of the season. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMNG

There was also a group of 13 junior and novice swimmers from the club at Boston for the first round of the Junior Fenland League.

Up against the hosts Boston as well as Huntingdon and St Neots, the Ives squad did not disappoint and came away with a hard fought second place, Boston taking the win with St Neots third and Huntingdon fourth.

There were 12 wins in total, 10 second places and 12 in third with swimmers generally participating in anywhere between two and four races.

St Ives News

Don't Miss

Glen Woolford attacking a 43-year-old man who allegedly tried to break into his home in St Neots

Cambs Live News | Video

Toddler rescued from scene of violent knife attack in St Neots

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This aerial shot shows the huge space where the Huntingdon viaduct used to sit.

Gallery

See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A new B&M store is set to open this month on Newtown Road in Ramsey.

Retail

New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon