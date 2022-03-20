St Ives swimmers produce solid swims at big gala meets

Chloe Butler and Tom Davis of St Ives Swimming Club at the Level One Putteridge Open meet at Luton. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMNG

Four St Ives swimmers put on a fine display at the Level One Putteridge Open - with one going on to achieve qualification for the British National Swimming Championships.





The quartet of Tom Davis, Grace Iddon, Chloe Butler and Ciara Taylor all swam superbly with lifetime best times achieved in events such as the 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m breaststroke, the 50m and 100m butterfly and the 100m freestyle.

And Butler's efforts in the 50m breaststroke, where she dominated from the gun, qualified her for the nationals to be held in Sheffield next month.

The juniors of St Ives Swimming Club who took part in the first junior fenland meet of the season. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMNG

There was also a group of 13 junior and novice swimmers from the club at Boston for the first round of the Junior Fenland League.

Up against the hosts Boston as well as Huntingdon and St Neots, the Ives squad did not disappoint and came away with a hard fought second place, Boston taking the win with St Neots third and Huntingdon fourth.

There were 12 wins in total, 10 second places and 12 in third with swimmers generally participating in anywhere between two and four races.