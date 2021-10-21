News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
St Ives Swimming Club back among the medals as open meets return

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM October 21, 2021   
The St Ives Swimming Club who took part in the March Marlins open meet.

St Ives Swimming Club took part in their first open meet since before the pandemic - and a big squad made sure they enjoyed every second of it.

The event, hosted by March Marlins at Whittlesey, saw 39 from St Ives take on the likes of City of Peterborough, Ely, St Neots, Wisbech, Chatteris as well as the hosts.

For some of the younger swimmers it was their first taste of multi-club competition but they swam superbly, many posting best swims and winning many medals to boot.

In total there were 21 golds among 58 medals in total with the event also providing a new and more dynamic aspect to their future race focus and preparation.

St Ives: Lauren Bailey, Leah Basford, Josh Bigwood, Lydia Boag-Kwong, Olivia Burgess, Chloe Butler, Sara Canamares, Lois Cannon, William Clark, Esther Damuni, Tom Davis, Anna Desborough, Ewan Desborough, Elliot Dickson, Oliver Dickson, Amelia Dunn, Eloise Dunn, Anna Gallagher, Felix Guy-Pinkney, Grace Iddon, Josh Marshall, Isabel Martin, Keira Mavin, Elliot Megginson, Olivia Mitchell, Eloise Palmer, Hannah Pye, Tessa Quayle, Emily Quayle, Edie Smith, Zara Sparkes, Darcy Stimson, Isabelle Taylor, Marli Taylor, Tate Taylor, Gracie Ward, Michael Wildin, Harvey Woods and Sian Woods.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

