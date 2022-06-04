More medals and fast times for St Ives Swimming Club

St Ives Swimming Club had another good day out at the Fenland Open Meet. - Credit: ST IVES SWMMING

St Ives Swimming Club's youngsters are at it again - after another huge medal haul and lifetime best performances.

The club had 29 involved in the Fenland Open Meet at Whittlesey with some of the swims not only bringing medals and personal bests but county A championship qualifying times for 2023.

In total there were six golds, 11 silver and eight bronze medals won and plenty of the squad were multiple winners.

Tate Taylor had the biggest collection with four silvers and a bronze while Anna Desborough managed two golds and a silver as did Anna Freeman.

Gracie Ward managed a silver and two bronzes.

Leah Basford picked up two golds, Elliot Megginson and Isabel Martin both got a silver and a bronze and Oliver Dickson two bronzes.

Silver medals went to Marli and Millie Taylor while bronzes were won by Alfie Everett, Hannah Pye and Anna Gallagher.

Some of those claiming best ever times included: Lauren Bailey, Jack Ballester, Felix Butterworth, Lois Cannon, Marco Codispoti, Edward Jennings, George Jennings, Thomas Jennings, Toby Jones, Maja Kurkiewicz, Isobelle Moore, Jasmine Sellens, Max Smith, Millie Smith, Zara Sparkes and Darcy Stimson.