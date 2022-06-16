St Ives swimmers on the up after tough league battle with Wisbech

St Ives Swimming Club remain firmly in the Junior Fenland League title hunt despite a narrow defeat in round three.

With three meets being held across the area, a 22-strong Ives team travelled to Wisbech to face off against the three other teams in the top four after two rounds.

And it was as hard fought and as fast and furious as expected, with St Ives and the hosts particularly vying for the top slot throughout.

And it ended up with Wisbech taking the win by just two points, the same margin they have overall in terms of league points.

March and Boston finished third and fourth in the same meet while City of Ely won at home in Newmarket and Peterborough took the win at West Norfolk in the other meets.

St Ives: Jack Ballester, Layla Burdett, Ross Burdett, Lois Cannon, James Dolby, Anna Gallagher, Felix Guy-Pinkney, Isla Hamilton, Edward Jennings, Thomas Jennings, Toby Jones, Edith Lewis, Elizabeth Lonsdale, Zahra Lonsdale, Aidan Megicks, Erin Megicks, Eloise Palmer, Florence Taylor, Isabelle Taylor, Marli Taylor and Tate Taylor.