Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives swimmers on the up after tough league battle with Wisbech

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM June 16, 2022
St Ives Swimming Club enjoyed a tough battle in round three of the Junior Fenland League.

St Ives Swimming Club enjoyed a tough battle in round three of the Junior Fenland League. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

St Ives Swimming Club remain firmly in the Junior Fenland League title hunt despite a narrow defeat in round three.

With three meets being held across the area, a 22-strong Ives team travelled to Wisbech to face off against the three other teams in the top four after two rounds.

And it was as hard fought and as fast and furious as expected, with St Ives and the hosts particularly vying for the top slot throughout.

And it ended up with Wisbech taking the win by just two points, the same margin they have overall in terms of league points.

March and Boston finished third and fourth in the same meet while City of Ely won at home in Newmarket and Peterborough took the win at West Norfolk in the other meets.

St Ives: Jack Ballester, Layla Burdett, Ross Burdett, Lois Cannon, James Dolby, Anna Gallagher, Felix Guy-Pinkney, Isla Hamilton, Edward Jennings, Thomas Jennings, Toby Jones, Edith Lewis, Elizabeth Lonsdale, Zahra Lonsdale, Aidan Megicks, Erin Megicks, Eloise Palmer, Florence Taylor, Isabelle Taylor, Marli Taylor and Tate Taylor.

St Ives News

Don't Miss

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dead cat was found inside this black Berghaus rucksack

RSPCA

'Distressing' find as dead cat in weighted bag pulled from River Great Ouse

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hamerton Zoo Park is opening a newly extended road train featuring several new dinosaurs.

Hamerton Zoo | Video

Hamerton Zoo Park invites visitors aboard its new roar-some Jurassic...

Alexander Gilham

person
A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A knife, multiple black bags and plastic evidence bags on a police car bonnet.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Driver with 'knife and drugs' stopped in St Neots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon