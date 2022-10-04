Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives swimmers among medals at East Region Masters

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM October 4, 2022
Pete Brystow, Cathryn Thomson, St Ives SC

St Ives SC's Pete Brystow and Cathryn Thomson at Newmarket - Credit: St Ives SC

St Ives Swimming Club's Pete Brystow and Cathryn Thomson combined for a superb haul of medals at the East Region Masters event in Newmarket at the weekend.

Thomson won five golds in the 50m backstroke (33.32 secs), 50m freestlye (29.10), 400m freestyle (4.51.03), 100m freestyle (1.03.26) and 200m freestyle (2.19.40) in a sparking display.

And Brystow added gold in the 50m breaststroke (34.70), as well as silver medals in his 100m freestyle (1.02.27) and 50m freestyle (27.99) outings.

A club spokesperson said: "It was a great result by the pair at the Regional Masters (18-plus) competition, after two weeks of club championships at One Leisure St Ives.

"The club's vast membership swam against each other in a plethora of events, from 50 to 400m swims, many gaining magnificent personal bests and county A qualifying times across the age range and ability spectrum.

"A vocal and dynamic atmosphere was provided by parents and swimmers alike to provide two afternoons of constant swimming action."

St Ives News

Don't Miss

A fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, was reported to Huntingdonshire District Council in July 2021.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Fly-tipper hit with £3,800 worth of costs and fine

Alexander Gilham

person
St Neots Skatepark in Riverside, pictured in 2018, has received a £3,500 boost towards its refurbishment project

Darryl Preston

Skatepark closer to competition standard revamp thanks to donation

Alexander Gilham

person
Essex Police executed a warrant at Stondon Massey amid an investigation into cable thefts worth around £1 million

Essex Police

Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The North West Anglia Trust are looking for volunteers to join the team at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Become a volunteer at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 'make a real difference'

Alexander Gilham

person