St Ives swimmers among medals at East Region Masters

St Ives Swimming Club's Pete Brystow and Cathryn Thomson combined for a superb haul of medals at the East Region Masters event in Newmarket at the weekend.

Thomson won five golds in the 50m backstroke (33.32 secs), 50m freestlye (29.10), 400m freestyle (4.51.03), 100m freestyle (1.03.26) and 200m freestyle (2.19.40) in a sparking display.

And Brystow added gold in the 50m breaststroke (34.70), as well as silver medals in his 100m freestyle (1.02.27) and 50m freestyle (27.99) outings.

A club spokesperson said: "It was a great result by the pair at the Regional Masters (18-plus) competition, after two weeks of club championships at One Leisure St Ives.

"The club's vast membership swam against each other in a plethora of events, from 50 to 400m swims, many gaining magnificent personal bests and county A qualifying times across the age range and ability spectrum.

"A vocal and dynamic atmosphere was provided by parents and swimmers alike to provide two afternoons of constant swimming action."