St Ives swimming duo heading to national championships

St Ives Swimming Club are celebrating after two of their swimmers gained entrance to major national events.

The club were at the Swim England East Region Championships, held over two weekends at first Norwich and then Luton.

Chloe Butler of St Ives Swimming Club. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

Chloe Butler, who swam the 200m breaststroke the previous weekend, had been waiting the results from other regional competitions around the country to see if she was in the top 24 to be selected for the GB Summer Championships at Sheffield in July.

And after a tense wait, it was confirmed Butler had done enough and will head to South Yorkshire.

The next 20 best swimmers outside of the top 24 are accepted into the Home Nations Championships.

Tessa Quayle qualified for the 50m breaststroke as 12th of those 20 invited, a superb conclusion to what was her first experience of a 50-metre pool swim.

She had qualified as fifth fastest and went one better in the final with a PB of 35.90 seconds.

She also made the 100m final where a sixth-placed finish brought another PB.

Meanwhile Lois Cannon, 12, in her first regional competition, swam a superb 50m freestyle finishing fourth in her heat.