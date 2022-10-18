The St Ives swimmers celebrate achieving 93 points during their one-point win in the Anglian League. - Credit: St Ives Swimming Club

St Ives Swimming Club is celebrating a busy and successful weekend of competitions, picking up numerous medals and victories.

In the Anglian League on Saturday, October 15, St Ives swam against Boston and Wisbech swimming Clubs in St Ives during a very closely fought contest.

St Ives triumphed by one point after the team collectively achieved 12 first-place finishes and clinched victory by winning the cannon relay in the final race of the competition.

On Sunday, October 16, a host of swimmers competed at the March Marlin Autumn Challenge in Whittlesey.

Captivating swims across the age spectrum resulted in lifetime bests for swimmers and a 54-medal haul for the club, consisting of 34 gold medals, 10 silver and 10 bronze.

To cap off the weekend, Chloe Butler and Ewan Thompson swam at the Cambridge Grand Prix Meet, attaining lifetime best swims.

Both are preparing for the East Region Winter Regional Swimming Championships at Luton at the beginning of November.

The head coach at St Ives Swimming Club, Andy Hunter, said it was "a great and busy weekend of swimming across the spectrum."







