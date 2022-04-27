St Ives swimmers race superbly at county development meet

The youngsters at St Ives Swimming Club took their chance to shine as they competed in the Cambs County Annual Development meet.

In total there were 34 who head to Whittlesey and to the delight of their coaches, they exceeded all expectations, winning a host of medals in the process.

Golds were claimed by Keira Mavin (four), Lois Cannon (three), Oliver Dickson (three), Isla Hamilton (three), Anna Desborough (two), Barney Edwards (two), Alfie Everett (two), Isobelle Moore (two), Felix Butterworth, Ruby Edwards, Elliot Megginson, Zara Sparkes, Belle Taylor, Florence Taylor and Tate Taylor

Among those winning the 18 silvers were Hannah Pye (three), Marli Taylor (two), Toby Jones and Edie Smith while Jasmine Sellens (two), Olivia Burgess and Eloise Palmer got four of the 15 bronzes won.

There were also great swims and lifetime bests from Jack Ballester, Owen Dollard, Lauren Bailey, Maisy Walpole, Edie Lewis, Milly Lewis and Abigail Zajkowski.

A spokesman for the club said: "These were some exceptional results as for many, this was their first competition and they dug deep, held their nerve and raced magnificently.

"It was a superb weekend."