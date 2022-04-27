Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives swimmers race superbly at county development meet

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:00 AM April 27, 2022
St Ives Swimming Club competed at the Cambs County Development meet at Whittlesey.

St Ives Swimming Club competed at the Cambs County Development meet at Whittlesey. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

The youngsters at St Ives Swimming Club took their chance to shine as they competed in the Cambs County Annual Development meet.

In total there were 34 who head to Whittlesey and to the delight of their coaches, they exceeded all expectations, winning a host of medals in the process.

Golds were claimed by Keira Mavin (four), Lois Cannon (three), Oliver Dickson (three), Isla Hamilton (three), Anna Desborough (two), Barney Edwards (two), Alfie Everett (two), Isobelle Moore (two), Felix Butterworth, Ruby Edwards, Elliot Megginson, Zara Sparkes, Belle Taylor, Florence Taylor and Tate Taylor

Among those winning the 18 silvers were Hannah Pye (three), Marli Taylor (two), Toby Jones and Edie Smith while Jasmine Sellens (two), Olivia Burgess and Eloise Palmer got four of the 15 bronzes won.

There were also great swims and lifetime bests from Jack Ballester, Owen Dollard, Lauren Bailey, Maisy Walpole, Edie Lewis, Milly Lewis and Abigail Zajkowski.

A spokesman for the club said: "These were some exceptional results as for many, this was their first competition and they dug deep, held their nerve and raced magnificently.

"It was a superb weekend."

St Ives News

Don't Miss

Traffic is very heavy between A141 Spittals Way: between Ermine Street and St Peter's Road.

A141: Huntingdon 'gridlocked' with mile long queues

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Terry Turner, 36, of Ambury Road in Huntingdon, sent 25 explicit pictures to a 14-year-old boy over WhatsApp

Peterborough Crown Court

Huntingdon man, 36, sent explicit pictures to 14-year-old boy

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A group of people surround the victim (on the floor), who later suffered two bleeds on the brain at Bedford Hospital

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

St Neots assault left 27-year-old man with two bleeds on his brain

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon