St Ives Swimming Club make a splash on return to competitive action

Published: 8:15 AM August 20, 2021

Chloe Butler, Hannah Pye, Josh Marshall, Oliver Dickson and James Quinn of St Ives Swimming Club at the London Aquatics Centre. - Credit: ST IVES SC

St Ives Swimming Club threw themselves back into competition with gusto - producing some superb performances at the London Aquatics Centre at the East Region Festival of Swimming.

The event saw teams from the counties of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire and Norfolk participating with St Ives' represented by Luke Tunstall, Chloe Butler, Cathryn Thomson, Josh Marshall, Will Coleman, James Quinn. Oliver Dickson and Hannah Pye, who also swims with First Strokes Godmanchester.

James Quinn, Cathryn Thomson, Chloe Butler, Josh Marshall and Hannah Pye of St Ives Swimming Club at the London Aquatics Centre. - Credit: ST IVES SC

Quinn took the top honours in his specialist breaststroke event, winning both the 50m and 100m events well ahead of his rivals.

Butler and Tunstall placed sixth in the 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly, both with PB times.

They weren't the only ones to swim quicker than before as Coleman, Marshall, Thomson, Dickson and Pye all set PBs in a number of races including the 50m and 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle.

A spokesman for St Ives said: "It shows the talent at the club, all competing at the highest level.

"From September we will be at full capacity, training a multitude of swimmers for forthcoming competitions."