News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives Swimming Club enjoy competitive return at east region championships

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM November 12, 2021
Cathy Thomson, Chloe Butler, Tom Davis, Ciara Taylor and Amy Coleman of St Ives Swimming Club.

Cathy Thomson, Chloe Butler, Tom Davis, Ciara Taylor and Amy Coleman of St Ives Swimming Club. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

A major regional championship saw St Ives Swimming Club in fine form.

The Swim England East Regional Short Course Championships at Luton Inspire was the first big event to held post-lockdown and saw swimmers from across Cambs, Beds, Herts, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk taking part.

There were numerous lifetime bests among the St Ives contingent, including Cathy Thomson, Chloe Butler, Tom Davis, Ciara Taylor and Amy Coleman, coming in events as varied as breaststroke, freestyle and butterfly and across distances from 50m to 400m.

William Roberts was also one of those going quicker than before with his swim in the 50m freestyle for the S14 disability also earned him bronze.

A spokesman for the club said: "It was a great achievement for William and while it was a hectic weekend, a great weekend was had by all swimmers at this event."

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Chambers the owner of The Shopkeepers Daughter is asking people to support their local high street. 

New shop in St Neots is 'love letter to my dad'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Somersham high street at 3pm today

Cambs Live

Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
John Leaver stopped for less than two minutes to drop off food in Huntingdon to help those less fortunate.

Couple slapped with parking fine while dropping off food to help charity

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon