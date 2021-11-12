St Ives Swimming Club enjoy competitive return at east region championships

A major regional championship saw St Ives Swimming Club in fine form.

The Swim England East Regional Short Course Championships at Luton Inspire was the first big event to held post-lockdown and saw swimmers from across Cambs, Beds, Herts, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk taking part.

There were numerous lifetime bests among the St Ives contingent, including Cathy Thomson, Chloe Butler, Tom Davis, Ciara Taylor and Amy Coleman, coming in events as varied as breaststroke, freestyle and butterfly and across distances from 50m to 400m.

William Roberts was also one of those going quicker than before with his swim in the 50m freestyle for the S14 disability also earned him bronze.

A spokesman for the club said: "It was a great achievement for William and while it was a hectic weekend, a great weekend was had by all swimmers at this event."