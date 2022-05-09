Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Butler and Taylor delight St Ives coaches with East Region Championship swims

Neil Metcalfe

Chloe Butler and Ciara Taylor of St Ives Swimming Club who competed at the Swim England East Region Swimming Championships.

Two talented young swimmers from St Ives put on a strong showing as they tackled a major regional championship.

Chloe Butler and Ciara Taylor, who swim for St Ives Swimming Club, were both competing at the Swim England East Region Swimming Championships at Norwich with the two 17-year-olds squaring off against rivals not only from Cambridgeshire, but also from Bedfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Suffolk.

Taylor clocked one minute nine seconds for the 100m butterfly and 29 seconds for the 50m freestyle.

Butler meanwhile managed 1:08 in the 100m butterfly and 2:44 for the 200m breaststroke, the latter good enough to send her through to the final as fifth fastest qualifier.

She repeated the trick in the final too, clocking another 2:44 although this time it was good enough to lift her to fourth, tantalisingly just outside the medal positions in the open ladies age group.

A spokesman for the club said: "It was an excellent weekend of swimming and it will be followed by competition for the 14 and under age group athletes."

