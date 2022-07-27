Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
'Excellent' first national championships for St Ives Swimming Club's Chloe Butler

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:52 PM July 27, 2022
Chloe Butler of St Ives Swimming Club produced a superb swim in the British Summer Championships.

Chloe Butler of St Ives Swimming Club produced a superb swim in the British Summer Championships. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

It was a competition to remember for a young swimmer from Godmanchester as she tackled a national competition for the first time.

Chloe Butler, who swims for St Ives Swimming Club, qualified for the GB Summer Championships at Ponds Forge Olympic Pool in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old was in the 200m breaststroke event having got herself into the top 24 swimmers by the end of the qualification window.

Butler headed into the championships ranked number 16 but she won her heat from an outside lane, finishing more than a second ahead of her fellow swimmers, which shot her up the rankings to 11th.

It wasn't quite enough to make the final but coach Andy Hunter was delighted with her performance, calling it "an excellent first GB championship".

Her club team-mate Tessa Quayle will also be heading to Sheffield for her first national event.

This time though it is the English National Summer Championships where she will go in the 50m breaststroke.

St Ives News
Godmanchester News

