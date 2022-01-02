St Ives Swimming Club ready for 2022 after closing 2021 in style

St Ives Swimming Club enjoyed a good time at the last meeting of 2021. - Credit: ST IVES SWIMMING

St Ives Swimming Club will be hoping that 2022 brings as much success as 2021 did - after completing their year in an open meeting at Biggleswade.

They travelled south with a squad of 16 and they returned home with a number of personal best times.

Lauren Bailey, Toby Jones, Milly Lewis, George Jennings, Edward Jennings, Tom Davis, Marli Taylor, Jasmine Sellens, Olivia Burgess, Elliot Megginson, Anna Desborough, Eleanor Weeden all returned with PBs while there were also some who picked up medals.

Chloe Butler led the way with gold in the 100m breaststroke and the 100m butterfly while there was a silver in the 200m breaststroke and a bronze in the 50m fly.

Luke Tunstall also got two golds, in the 50m and 100m butterfly races, while there was a silver in the 200m freestyle for Isabel Martin and a bronze in the 100m breaststroke for Hannah Pye.

A spokesman for the club said: "It was a superb finish to the season at a high level competition and for all the swimmers concerned."