St Ives swimmers make a splash at Junior Fenland League

St Ives swimmers produced a great performance to finish second in the B Final of the Junior Fenland League at Boston on Saturday.

The squad's combined efforts saw them finish the gala with 157 points behind only March Marlins, who topped the table with 172.

And hosts Boston took third place on 144 points, with Thetford in fourth on 99.

Junior club captain Oliver Dickson collected the runners-up trophy along with Ross Burdett and Flo Taylor.

And there were many other great displays on the night from the likes of Isla Hamilton, Layla Burdett, Tate Taylor, Marli Taylor, Lois Cannon, Jack Ballester, Hannah Pye, Edie Lewis, Thomas Jennings, Anna Gallagher, Tom McNeill, Toby Jones, Felix Guy-Pinkney, Belle Taylor, Edward Jennings, Zahra and Elizabeth Lonsdale.

A club spokesperson said: "Superb swimming by all the athletes on the night, who have everything and performed exceptionally."



