Purser powered through the tight streets of the Suffolk village to triumph in a Category 2/3 race in which he was runner-up 12 months earlier.

He was prominent throughout and emerged in front from the crucial final corner to sprint to victory.

Another St Ives rider, Andy Fountain, performed well as he finished sixth in the 50+ Veteran's category.

Nathan Gibson was in action over considerably more testing terrain in the third round of the National Trophy Mountain Bike series. He finished 23rd in the Junior Male section at the Cannock Chase circuit.