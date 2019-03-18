The Crosshall Junior School team who came second in the 'A' competition. Picture: SUBMITTED The Crosshall Junior School team who came second in the 'A' competition. Picture: SUBMITTED

More than 170 children from 20 different primary schools took part in the 2019 event at Huntingdon Gymnastics Club last week.

They competed across three disciplines – floor, body management and vault – with many sampling the sport for the first time.

Thorndown Primary School, from St Ives, triumphed in the ‘A’ team competition with Crosshall Junior School (St Neots) finishing as runners-up.

They will now represent Hunts at the County School Games on March 28 while Newton Primary School, of Eltisley, just missed out when third.

Thorndown Primary School were the 'A' team winners at the Year 3/4 Gymnastics event. Picture: SUBMITTED Thorndown Primary School were the 'A' team winners at the Year 3/4 Gymnastics event. Picture: SUBMITTED

Ramsey Junior School triumphed in the ‘B’ team competition with Houghton Primary School in second place and Brampton Village Primary School taking third.

Organisers are grateful to Huntingdon Gymnastics Club for the use of their excellent facilities and also to gymnasts from Hinchingbrooke School who acted as judges.