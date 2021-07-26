News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
St Ives Rugby Club find the thrill of competition again with a spot of cricket

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:57 PM July 26, 2021   
Joshua Dear in action for St Ives Rugby Club at Bluntisham

Joshua Dear in action for St Ives Rugby Club at Bluntisham.

St Ives Rugby Club swapped the oval ball for a red one as they took to the cricket field for the first time in 20 years.

The Bulls travelled to Bluntisham for an outing that delighted both players and spectators on both sides of the fence. 

Stuart Cornwell in action for St Ives Rugby Club at Bluntisham

Stuart Cornwell in action for St Ives Rugby Club at Bluntisham.

There were some fine performances from the rugby players but it was in the field where they excelled, hanging on to some fine catches and celebrating each wicket like they'd just won an one-day international.

Captain Oliver Scott said: “It was one of the greatest days of our lives, we smashed them, and we loved every minute of it.

"Thanks to all the supporters. Sport is about people and it was great to see so many come along and share the day with us."

Adam Scott in action for St Ives Rugby Club at Bluntisham

Adam Scott in action for St Ives Rugby Club at Bluntisham.

The Bulls returned to their usual game with senior training starting last week and the next action will be a pair of pre-season friendlies at the Chicken Shack when St Ives host Shelford on August 7, the day full-contact rugby is permitted and also when the club hold their beer festival.

