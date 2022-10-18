St Ives comeback in vain following defeat to Stockwood Park
- Credit: Paul Cox
St Ives Bulls blew hot and cold in their 24-26 home defeat to Stockwood Park, falling just short of overturning a 21-point deficit.
Despite dominating the early passages and large parts of the game, the final pass repeatedly eluded St Ives.
After weathering the initial storm imposed on them by the Bulls, Stockwood Park scored with their first visit to Ives territory after a quarter of an hour.
The kick from the touchline in strong winds was excellent and would prove decisive in the final reckoning.
Numerous breaks were made in midfield, with Alex Henly and John Paxton feeding off slick passing from Mitch Newman.
However, as was to be the pattern of the game, Stockwood escaped their half and scored, followed by another successful conversion.
St Ives were then again made to suffer, coughing up the ball in a promising position for it to be kicked downfield and regathered by a Stockwood player for an unconverted try.
Staring down the barrel and with the half nearly up, the Bulls finally scored through Ollie Raine who bundled over to make it 5-19 at the break.
Determined to start the second period fast, St Ives immediately threw the ball wide.
Unfortunately, a smart interception saw Stockwood stretch their lead with a converted try under the posts.
As frustration began to mount from the missed opportunities, Henly finally managed to dart through to score by the posts, converted by Newman.
With momentum building, Ives strung their first complete team try together, the ball going through many hands before Henly touched down in the corner.
The last quarter of the game was played on Stockwood’s line, and with time nearly up, captain Tommy Newman managed to breach the defence for a consolation score and the final converted try of the game.
Coach Paul Humphreys said: “It was a day of mixed emotions. In the week, we said farewell to one of our own, Simon Fry, and again as a club, we pass on our condolences to his family.
"Then, we should have won by a handsome scoreline that reflected our dominance. Ultimately, we let it get away from us. The players as a group are hurting from this.
"We got two points, but it should have had five. A special nod to man-of-the-match, Ollie Raine, who was excellent on both sides of the ball and worked tirelessly for the team.
"A performance that will live long in the memory.”