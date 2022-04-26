St Ives finish season with a Meatloaf song as two out of three ain't bad

Duncan Williams scored twice for St Ives in his final game before retirement. - Credit: PAUL COX

St Ives brought the season to end with a feast of rugby - although they couldn't complete a hat-trick of victories.

The colts team had started the day perfectly for the Somersham Road club with a 33-7 win over Haverhill before focus switched to the two senior sides.

St Ives skipper Tommy Newman bounces a would-be tackler out of the way. - Credit: PAUL COX

Both were playing Market Bosworth and the seconds continue the good tidings with a 29-15 win.

A strong team with a mix of youth and experience took to the field containing two sets of brothers - Adam and Ollie Scott together with Will and Charlie Mandley.

Tom Watts got the first try on three minutes and then added the second before the Mandley brothers combined for number three, Charlie scoring and then converting it, and Dave Royce-Dexter added the fourth before the break.

Jobey Wadd completed the try-scoring with Will Mandley landing the extras.

Joe Cox got the second St Ives try against Market Bosworth. - Credit: PAUL COX

The first team were hoping to add to the fun and celebrate the final game of head coach Max Dominy, the departing Mike Brennan and the retiring Duncan Williams.

However, they slipped to a 38-20 loss in Midlands Two East (South), sending Bosworth fourth and leaving the Bulls 10th.

As in many games over the past eight months, this was a match where Ives demonstrated potential but were often unable to convert opportunities into points.

Williams opened the scoring, and Joe Cox got a second before Bosworth clicked into gear, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck with four tries scored in the period before and after the break.

Ives were determined to get something from the game and for the 20 minutes after the fifth Bosworth try, they had frequent opportunities to make ground, only for errors to halt their progress.

They finally came good when a quickly-taken penalty sent the ball out to the returning Mickey Drake who jinked his way past a couple of defenders to score.

Bosworth snuffed Ives’ hopes of victory when, despite their scrum going into reverse, they kept possession and recycled well to make their way downfield.

A tiny gap was taken by the visiting full-back who scored out wide.

But with time running out, there was at least one moment to bring smiles to the Ives support as a maul following a line-out made it all the way to the line, allowing Williams to put a cap on the season and his career.