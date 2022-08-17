Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Ives ready for pre-season opener with Rushden & Higham

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 17, 2022
Greg Dale St Ives RFC

Greg Dale in pre-season action at St Ives RFC - Credit: Paul Cox

St Ives Rugby Club are ready for their first pre-season run out against Rushden & Higham.

New coach Paul Humphreys has been putting players through their paces in readiness for the 2022-23 campaign.

And they welcome Rushden & Higham on Saturday (August 20) for a 3pm kick-off, before meeting local rivals Huntingdon & District under the lights at the Chicken Shack on Friday (August 26) at 7.30pm.

"We have a large number of new faces joining the old which is great to see. And I'm hearing they are all enjoying it," said Humphreys.

Ben Peach St Ives RFC

Ben Peach in pre-season action at St Ives RFC - Credit: Paul Cox

"I'm really looking forward to see how they manage against true opposition on Saturday. We've a tough season ahead, but I'm happy with the progress we've made in the last few weeks, especially in this heat.

"With the season proper starting on September 3, we've only a few sessions to get things together."

Spectators are welcome at the upcoming matches and the bar will  be open.

