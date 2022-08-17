St Ives ready for pre-season opener with Rushden & Higham

St Ives Rugby Club are ready for their first pre-season run out against Rushden & Higham.

New coach Paul Humphreys has been putting players through their paces in readiness for the 2022-23 campaign.

And they welcome Rushden & Higham on Saturday (August 20) for a 3pm kick-off, before meeting local rivals Huntingdon & District under the lights at the Chicken Shack on Friday (August 26) at 7.30pm.

"We have a large number of new faces joining the old which is great to see. And I'm hearing they are all enjoying it," said Humphreys.

Ben Peach in pre-season action at St Ives RFC - Credit: Paul Cox

"I'm really looking forward to see how they manage against true opposition on Saturday. We've a tough season ahead, but I'm happy with the progress we've made in the last few weeks, especially in this heat.

"With the season proper starting on September 3, we've only a few sessions to get things together."

Spectators are welcome at the upcoming matches and the bar will be open.