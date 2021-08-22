High-scoring friendlies at Cambridge pleases St Ives head coach

Published: 3:57 PM August 22, 2021

Callum Matthews scored on his St Ives debut at Cambridge. - Credit: PAUL COX

St Ives Rugby Club's preparations for the new season continued with yet more pre-season friendlies.

The Bulls travelled to Cambridge with mixed squads for two contests and while the rough and tumble of contact rugby brought some injury stoppages, the games were also high-scoring affairs.

Mike Brennan bagged two tries for St Ives at Cambridge. - Credit: PAUL COX

The two sides shared 12 tries in the first of the two games, Cambridge just getting the win.

Michael Wright got two tries with Paul Ashbridge, Phil Shire, Charlie Mandley and Jack Blackley the other scorers.

Albie Tayedzerwa dives over to score for St Ives at Cambridge. - Credit: PAUL COX

The second game was also close with Mike Brennan (two), Ollie Bartlett, Albie Tayedzerwa and Dip Adams getting the scores for the visitors

Dave Royce-Dexter, Mike Burgess and Callum Matthews all made their debuts in St Ives' colours.

Ollie Bartlett wins a line-out for St Ives at Cambridge. - Credit: PAUL COX

Head coach Max Dominy said: “With so much disruption during both games, it was pleasing to see the guys apply themselves.

"To get close in one match and win the other with mixed squads showed that the plans we have are working.

"It bodes well for another week of preparation in advance of our first full game under our new lights on Friday versus Saffron Walden.”