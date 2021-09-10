Successful festival and fun-day as St Ives Rugby Club welcomes young players back
- Credit: PAUL COX
A festival of rugby and a junior fun-day proved to be a huge success at St Ives.
The Somersham Road-based rugby club put on the event as part of their mini and junior section's registration day.
Families enjoyed the fun away from the pitch, with bouncy castles, sumo wrestling, street food, and a soak-the-coach all among the attractions, while on it there was an inaugural colts sevens tournament featuring eight teams.
The hosts fell to a narrow defeat to St Neots in the plate final while Cambridge's reds beat Peterborough to claim the main cup.
Ives chairman Ross Thompson said: "All the age group coaches were able to introduce themselves to the new young players we welcomed to the club and their parents were clearly impressed with the quality of coaching and first aid provision the club provides for all age groups.
"The kids, and some of the parents too, all had a lot of fun on the activities provided, for which I thank the many volunteers who made it all possible.
"The colts tournament was a great success too and we are already making plans to implement it again as a season opener next year.”
Most Read
- 1 Protestors gather in St Ives for hospital waste incinerator Q and A meeting
- 2 Step back in time on St Neots Market Square this weekend
- 3 CCTV images released following St Neots burglary
- 4 Mini 'sale of the century' as council sells off spare furniture prior to move
- 5 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
- 6 Village Focus: Spaldwick history shows village once had a windmill
- 7 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 8 Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s plans for theatre block receives recognition
- 9 Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns
- 10 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots