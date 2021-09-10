Successful festival and fun-day as St Ives Rugby Club welcomes young players back

Published: 10:45 AM September 10, 2021

A festival of rugby and a junior fun-day proved to be a huge success at St Ives.

The Somersham Road-based rugby club put on the event as part of their mini and junior section's registration day.

Sumo wrestling was part of the attractions at St Ives Rugby Club's junior registration fun-day. - Credit: PAUL COX

Families enjoyed the fun away from the pitch, with bouncy castles, sumo wrestling, street food, and a soak-the-coach all among the attractions, while on it there was an inaugural colts sevens tournament featuring eight teams.

The hosts fell to a narrow defeat to St Neots in the plate final while Cambridge's reds beat Peterborough to claim the main cup.

A bouncy castle was part of the attractions at St Ives Rugby Club's junior registration fun-day. - Credit: PAUL COX

Ives chairman Ross Thompson said: "All the age group coaches were able to introduce themselves to the new young players we welcomed to the club and their parents were clearly impressed with the quality of coaching and first aid provision the club provides for all age groups.

"The kids, and some of the parents too, all had a lot of fun on the activities provided, for which I thank the many volunteers who made it all possible.

"The colts tournament was a great success too and we are already making plans to implement it again as a season opener next year.”