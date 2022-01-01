Charity game brings smiles to St Ives Rugby Club
- Credit: PAUL COX
Wind, rain and caution of COVID-19 did not stop St Ives Rugby Club from playing an annual charity match for the first time since 2019.
The overs against unders clash saw depleted squads but the usual mix of outrageous skills, jaw-dropping side-steps and thoroughly entertaining and attacking rugby.
As is tradition, the Overs had the advantage of slope and tide and reached half time within a score of their fleet footed opponents.
Evergreen Jason Price slid his way in from at least 10 metres, according to himself in the post-match de-brief, and there was a first try in an Ives shirt for eight years from Craig Cheetham.
Returning students Fin Ruddock and George Peacock had a ball with tries and assists galore for the unders.
The second half saw the overs utilise the rolling maul, not always to great effect as their younger opponents score three times on the break from them.
Ben Peach kept the elder statesmen close with a couple of scores and although the result is never important, for the record it was the unders who came out on top in a 13-try classic.
The true winner though was NARA, the National Association For The Relief Of Apnoea, the charity benefiting from well over £100,