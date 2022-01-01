News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Charity game brings smiles to St Ives Rugby Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:27 PM January 1, 2022
The St Ives players who took part in the annual overs v unders match for charity.

The St Ives players who took part in the annual overs v unders match for charity. - Credit: PAUL COX

Wind, rain and caution of COVID-19 did not stop St Ives Rugby Club from playing an annual charity match for the first time since 2019.

The overs against unders clash saw depleted squads but the usual mix of outrageous skills, jaw-dropping side-steps and thoroughly entertaining and attacking rugby.

Josh Dear about to side-step the defence in St Ives Rugby Club's annual overs v unders match.

Josh Dear about to side-step the defence in St Ives Rugby Club's annual overs v unders match. - Credit: PAUL COX

As is tradition, the Overs had the advantage of slope and tide and reached half time within a score of their fleet footed opponents.

Evergreen Jason Price slid his way in from at least 10 metres, according to himself in the post-match de-brief, and there was a first try in an Ives shirt for eight years from Craig Cheetham.

Albiee Tayedzwerwa escapes from a maul.

Albiee Tayedzwerwa escapes from a maul. - Credit: PAUL COX

Returning students Fin Ruddock and George Peacock had a ball with tries and assists galore for the unders.

The second half saw the overs utilise the rolling maul, not always to great effect as their younger opponents score three times on the break from them.

Ben Peach scorching past the unders' defence.

Ben Peach scorching past the unders' defence. - Credit: PAUL COX

Ben Peach kept the elder statesmen close with a couple of scores and although the result is never important, for the record it was the unders who came out on top in a 13-try classic.

The true winner though was NARA, the National Association For The Relief Of Apnoea, the charity benefiting from well over £100,

Rugby Union
St Ives News

