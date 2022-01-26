News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives Rowing Club begin 2022 with four victories at Northampton

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM January 26, 2022
St Ives Rowing Club at Northampton Head of the Nene event.

St Ives Rowing Club at Northampton Head of the Nene: Peter Woodford, Paul Ashmore, Jess Ashmore, Courtney Woodrow, Alfred Heylen, Gregor Strong, Ellis Strong, Harry Craven, Gary Gilbey. - Credit: ST IVES ROWING

St Ives Rowing Club made a great start to 2022 with four wins at Northampton Head of the Nene.

Held over an 1,800-metre course on the River Nene, Ellis and Gregor Strong started things off with a win in the Junior 17 double sculls, their time of six minutes 37 seconds making them the fastest double on the day.

Peter Woodford and Paul Ashmore won the Masters E doubles category, the pair having an average age of 55, in a time of 6:53 while Courtney Woodrow and Jess Ashmore were the fastest of the five Women’s double sculls in a time of 7:55.

The final success came from Alfred Heylen as he picked up the Open band two medal in single sculls, clocking 7:10.

There was also a second place for Gary Gilbey in Masters E singles in 7:29 and Harry Craven gained good experience in his first race in the  junior 15 singles, finishing in 8:15.

Rowing
St Ives News

