St Ives Rowing Club bring curtain down on season with wins at Bedford

St Ives rowers show off their prizes from the Star Club Head Race at Bedford. - Credit: ST IVES ROWING

The final race of the year for St Ives Rowing Club brought some fine results.

The club sent seven crews to the Star Club Head Race at Bedford, battling it out over an 1800m course.

The fastest crew from the club was Ellis and Gregor Strong who, in their first time racing at Bedford, won the junior 17 double sculls by 20 seconds.

Tony Bennett and Paul Ashmore who have raced down the course for 40 years came first in the masters F double sculls by 24 seconds while Gary Gilbey won the masters B/D single sculls.

Connor Strong and Alfie Heylen came second in open double sculls and Courtney Woodrow and Jess Ashmore came third in women’s double sculls, the same result they achieved when racing with Jess Hasted and Chrissie Cox in women’s four coxed by Nicola Palfrey.

Rosie Craven meanwhile was second in women’s junior 18 single sculls.

It may have been the last race until January but training continues, both on the water and in the gym.

Anyone interested in rowing should go to www.stivesrowingclub.co.uk.