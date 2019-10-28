The St Ives Rowing Club ladies eight in action. Picture: SUBMITTED The St Ives Rowing Club ladies eight in action. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tom Starling took the Junior 16 single sculls honours, Abigail Ryley and Tara Heyburn triumphed in the Women's double sculls, and Alex and Ben Hunter landed the Junior 16 double sculls top prize.

There was also plenty of success for St Ives Rowing Club at the event which took place over a 3.7km stretch of the River Great Ouse from Houghton Lock to Huntingdon.

Their Masters quad of Gary Gilbey, Ben Burton, Pip Woodford and Paul Ashmore were dominant winners of that section by almost a minute-and-a-half. They also clocked the third quickest time overall.

Woodford also took the Masters single sculls honours and was the fastest solo entrant of any age at the event.

Junior double sculls duo Connor Strong and Alfie Heylen earned category honours with the fifth best time on the day.

The ladies eight - made up of Angie Tabbs, Kirsty Spear, Jess Ashmore, Kath Patman, Hazel Quest, Heather Eggett, Francis Hall and Chrissie Cox with Gilbey as cox - were third in their bracket.

The event also featured a 'mini-head' over 2km in which Huntingdon provided the fastest single sculler (Libby Jackson) and quickest crew (Evie Ray and Daniel Grant).