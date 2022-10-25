Second-row Shaun Mundy breaks through in the lead-up to St Ives' only try of the game. - Credit: Paul Cox

A much-changed St Ives side fell to a 57-5 defeat during a tough away outing at Leicester Vipers.

The hosts showed why they are still unbeaten this season and ran in nine tries in a convincing performance.

Early on, however, the Bulls pack was more than holding its own in the set piece, with debutant Tom Mellor in at hooker.

Marc Tirant made himself a nuisance for the opposition, bot going forward and at the breakdown. - Credit: Paul Cox

Eventually, the Vipers ran in two scores and had other chances, but great defence, especially by the other debutant, Chris Chivanganye and George Peacock, kept them out.

St Ives were by no means out of it and responded to conceding a third score after the quick thinking of Chivanganye saw him tap and go, diving through legs to score in the corner.

Debutant Chivanganye stops his opposite number. - Credit: Paul Cox

The Vipers scored the bonus point try just before half time to make it 24-5.

Despite promising attacks from the Bulls in the second period, the clinical Vipers added five unanswered scores.

Flanker Tom Woodrow fighting for the cause. - Credit: Paul Cox

Coach Duncan Williams said: “It was a tough day, but the boys stood up well, didn't give up and defended at times like lions.

"It was great to see Chris and Tom make their debuts. They should be proud of their efforts.”