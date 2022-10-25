Much-changed St Ives suffer heavy defeat to unbeaten Leicester Vipers
- Credit: Paul Cox
A much-changed St Ives side fell to a 57-5 defeat during a tough away outing at Leicester Vipers.
The hosts showed why they are still unbeaten this season and ran in nine tries in a convincing performance.
Early on, however, the Bulls pack was more than holding its own in the set piece, with debutant Tom Mellor in at hooker.
Eventually, the Vipers ran in two scores and had other chances, but great defence, especially by the other debutant, Chris Chivanganye and George Peacock, kept them out.
St Ives were by no means out of it and responded to conceding a third score after the quick thinking of Chivanganye saw him tap and go, diving through legs to score in the corner.
The Vipers scored the bonus point try just before half time to make it 24-5.
Despite promising attacks from the Bulls in the second period, the clinical Vipers added five unanswered scores.
Most Read
- 1 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
- 2 More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery
- 3 Fire crews tackle building blaze on Huntingdon High Street
- 4 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
- 5 Firms who will save 17 axed bus services are revealed
- 6 Seven-year-old St Neots girl gives hair the chop for charity
- 7 Spate of crashes in matter of hours amid thunderstorm warning
- 8 Knife-wielding robber who threatened shop staff is jailed
- 9 Traffic and Travel updates - fire crews tackling blaze in Huntingdon
- 10 St Ives bungalow caught up in spreading outbuilding blaze
Coach Duncan Williams said: “It was a tough day, but the boys stood up well, didn't give up and defended at times like lions.
"It was great to see Chris and Tom make their debuts. They should be proud of their efforts.”