Rangers beat the Blue Sox in battle of St Ives teams
Spencer O'Leary
- Credit: SPENCER O'LEARY
Friendships were put aside for 60 minutes when St Ives Blue Sox faced off against St Ives Rangers in the U12 Cup.
Held at the Ivo Outdoor Centre, both sides battled hard in an enjoyable watch for the neutral.
The match was fast-paced and end to end, with both teams demonstrating their strong footballing abilities.
Rangers took the lead after a nice passing move and they doubled their advantage shortly after.
Blue Sox looked to have lost their initial confidence and they conceded a third before finding a route back into the game with a fine individual goal before half-time.
The second half brought similar amounts of tension and excitement as the game returned back to the flowing nature it had at the start.
Blue Sox started brightly and had multiple chances to eat into their deficit but these chances were passed up.
And by the time they did get a second, Rangers had already restored their three-goal lead eventually closing out a 4-2 win.
There was still much to be proud of though in what had been a good contest between two sides who displayed some neat football at times.