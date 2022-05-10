St Ives Rangers team remain on course for a stunning treble success

A team of talented youngsters from St Ives Rangers Football Club are one step away from securing a historic treble.

The U14 Blue Sox became the first side from the club to lift the county cup at the age group and they followed it up with victory in the Hunts Youth League Cup.

The third step, winning the U14A Division itself, took a step closer with a 5-0 dismantling of their nearest rivals, Buckden Eagles, leaving them one point behind and three games remaining.

David Starling and Lawrence Cleaver each got two while the fifth was scored by Tyler Martin.

The crunch clash is likely to be the return match between the teams, set for May 18.

The Hunts U14 Cup final was an all St Ives affair with the Blue Sox taking on club-mates the Black Sox at New Rowley Park, home of St Neots Town.

It was a game that was tight for 50 minutes before the Blues took advantage of the smaller squad of their opponents, turning a 2-1 lead into a 6-1 success.

St Ives Rangers U14 Blue Sox followed their county cup success with victory in the Hunts Youth League Cup. - Credit: ST IVES RANGERS FC

They were back at St Neots for the League Cup with March Academy their opponents for what was a much-tighter result.

Two early goals though from Dylan Armstrong did the damage, handing them a 2-0 win and another trophy.

Manager Matt Styles, as well as his assistants Rob Styles, Daniel Starling and Graham Foster, are delighted with the way the squad, who mostly attend St Ivo School, has played this season.

He said: "Winning the county cup as a Hunts colts team is rarely, if ever, achieved as we have to play against EJA sides such as Godmanchester whom we knocked out in the semi.

"We've become the first U14 team from the club to win it and following that up with winning the League cup is a massive achievement."