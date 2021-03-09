News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Girl power! Teams at St Ives Rangers raising money for charity and fitness with virtual race

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:54 PM March 9, 2021   
St Ives Rangers Football Club girls

The girls of St Ives Rangers are raising money for charity with a virtual race. - Credit: ST IVES RANGERS

A group of Huntingdonshire football players have embarked on a lockdown race across Europe – without leaving the area. 

The competition between the girls’ teams at St Ives Rangers girls’ teams was set up by their coaches to keep the players fit while matches were cancelled and to raise money for charity in the process. 

It involves team members in the U12 to U16s teams and their families running, walking, cycling, or taking part in other fitness activities. 

Their total distances each day help them progress along a virtual race route marked out by some of Europe’s main football stadiums. 

The race is being run over 10 stages and is expected to last throughout March. 

Clare Lorman-Hall, welfare officer at the club and co-coach of the U16 team, said: “We set this challenge up as a fun way to get our players moving during lockdown. 

“With the girls doing online classes for most of the day and football off the agenda for now, we could see that they were not getting enough exercise. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 8
  2. 2 Man's video doorbell showed 'masked man trying his car door handle' in early hours
  3. 3 Warning after attempted dog thefts
  1. 4 Crunch meeting to discuss 'dangerous junctions' on A14
  2. 5 Drugs bust and arrest for wanted man in St Neots crime crackdown
  3. 6 Huntingdon Bid chairman looking forward to town centre opening up
  4. 7 Letter: Pothole complaints being ignored
  5. 8 Huntingdon care home opens doors for family visits
  6. 9 Plans for 120 homes on field next to former animal testing site in Houghton
  7. 10 Huntingdon firm's oldest employee looking forward to new normal

“This was not good for their mental health or fitness ahead of when games begin again. 

“The coaches discussed what we could do and launched the St Ives Rangers FC Girls Race Around Europe challenge a few days later. 

“We have been blown away by the response, with more than 1,500 kilometres covered together in the two-day first leg alone. It is absolutely awesome.” 

Jan Davis, chair of Hunts Community Cancer Network CIO, the charity the girls are running for, added: “We think this initiative is a fantastic idea to keep players and their families active whilst they are unable to play on the pitch and are thrilled to have been chosen as the recipient charity for the funds. 

“All funds raised will stay in the Huntingdonshire area to help people and their families manage a diagnosis of cancer. 

“We can’t wait to follow the progress of the team.” 

To support the girls and donate to the Hunts Community Cancer Network, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/st-ives-rangers-fc-girls-u12-to-u16s 

Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dan King with his children Sadie 16, Jackson 12, Marcie10 and Tilda 8.   

Tribute to ‘inspirational ‘ teacher and family man Dan King

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The man who caused this crash was banned from driving for two years.

Man's frozen windscreen caused serious crash

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Constabulary have arrested 13 people and seized drugs worth over £200,000 as part of a two-week operation.   

Crime

Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brampton Memorial Park

Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus