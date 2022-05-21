Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon and St Ives martial arts students heading to the world championships

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:35 PM May 21, 2022
St Ives & Huntingdon competition winners and instructors with other students from the St Ives club.

St Ives & Huntingdon competition winners and instructors with other students from the St Ives club. - Credit: ST IVES & HUNTINGDON TANG SOO DO

Martial Arts students from clubs across Huntingdon, St Ives and Cambridgeshire were among the big field at the 2022 UK Tang Soo Do National Championships in Nottingham.

Competitors ranged from four-year-old to over 50 and were tested in three specific elements of the traditional Korean martial art - weapons, forms and sparring.

And the local clubs returned with a large trophy haul once again, made all the more impressive as for many, this was their first competition.

St Ives & Huntingdon competition winners and instructors

St Ives & Huntingdon competition winners and instructors - back row: master Whiskin, master Harvey, master Khan, master Hazelden, Roger Clark, Nick Payne. Middle row: Bradley Dearnley, Katie Alexander, Gail Henderson, Katie Henderson, Joanna Cruse, Martha Bennett, Halah Qureshi, Ayaan Mahmood. Front row: Henry Clark, Ben Scantlebury, Harry Seib, Ollie Clark, Alfie Smith, James Smith, Morgan Bennett. - Credit: ST IVES & HUNTNGDON TANG SOO DO

Many of the students will now go on to represent Great Britain at the Tang Soo Do World Championships, to be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the USA, at the end of next month.

Head of GB Tang Soo Do, master Khan, said: "The students from Cambridgeshire worked very hard in their preparation for this year’s championship.

"It was a great warm-up to help prepare those students representing Great Britain at the World Championship, where I have high hopes that our team will do well."

For more information on Tang Soo Do go to www.huntingdonstivestsd.com or contact master Khan directly on 07973 636 740.

Huntingdon News
St Ives News

