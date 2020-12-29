News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Super sixes from St Ives scuttles Kettering prior to Christmas break

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM December 29, 2020   
James Harris in action for St Ives away to Kettering.

St Ives enjoyed a fantastic finish to 2020 with both the first and fourth teams smashing six past Kettering in the East Hockey League.

Alex Prestage, Adam Maltby and James Harris in action for St Ives Hockey Club

The firsts made it eight-games unbeaten in Division Three North West with a 6-2 victory, taking them six points clear at the top of the table.

Kettering actually took the lead through a penalty flick but St Ives hit straight back with Garth Mooney on target.

Charlie McCarter, Garth Mooney and Rory Mooney in action for St Ives away to Kettering.

Again a penalty flick put the hosts in front but again Ives equalised, this time through a deft James Harris deflection.

That was the half-time score but it was one-way traffic in the second period. Harris went on to complete his hat-trick with two flicks from penalty corners while there was a double from Rory Mooney.

James Harris in action for St Ives away to Kettering.

The fourths meanwhile enjoyed a 6-1 success against Kettering fours in Division Six North West South, moving them second in the table.

Kettering had actually taken the lead, scoring from a penalty corner after Jack Renwick had to spend five minutes in the sin-bin, the keeper inadvertently touching the ball with his pads outside of the D.

It appeared like it wouldn't be St Ives day when a penalty flick from vice-captain Barry Wickson, stepping in for the usual penalty taker John Bowles, flew just wide of the right-hand post.

David Jack, Richard Corbett, Richard Kellett and Barry Wickson in action for St Ives away to Kettering.

But St Ives continued to press and by half-time the game was all but over. Richard Corbett, Richard Kellet, David Jack and Wickson all found the back of the net to lead 4-1.

Richard Kellett in action for St Ives away to Kettering.

The second half saw more of the same with continued dominance from St Ives. Wickson was commanding the midfield and although Kettering did have a few opportunities, the defence held out.

Barry Wickson and Richard Kellett in action for St Ives away to Kettering.

Jack got a further goal, taking his personal tally up to two, before a quick counter-attack brought a milestone moment for Charlie Bradshaw.

Charlie Bradshaw in action for St Ives HC

Charlie Bradshaw (85) scores his first goal for St Ives Hockey Club fourths. - Credit: CHRIS DICKEN

He got his first goal for the team by neatly deflecting the ball into the goal from a cross.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "A very convincing win to end the mid-point of the season on a high, one which the fours can be very proud of."

