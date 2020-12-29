Super sixes from St Ives scuttles Kettering prior to Christmas break

Published: 6:30 AM December 29, 2020

St Ives enjoyed a fantastic finish to 2020 with both the first and fourth teams smashing six past Kettering in the East Hockey League.

The firsts made it eight-games unbeaten in Division Three North West with a 6-2 victory, taking them six points clear at the top of the table.

Kettering actually took the lead through a penalty flick but St Ives hit straight back with Garth Mooney on target.

Again a penalty flick put the hosts in front but again Ives equalised, this time through a deft James Harris deflection.

That was the half-time score but it was one-way traffic in the second period. Harris went on to complete his hat-trick with two flicks from penalty corners while there was a double from Rory Mooney.

The fourths meanwhile enjoyed a 6-1 success against Kettering fours in Division Six North West South, moving them second in the table.

Kettering had actually taken the lead, scoring from a penalty corner after Jack Renwick had to spend five minutes in the sin-bin, the keeper inadvertently touching the ball with his pads outside of the D.

It appeared like it wouldn't be St Ives day when a penalty flick from vice-captain Barry Wickson, stepping in for the usual penalty taker John Bowles, flew just wide of the right-hand post.

But St Ives continued to press and by half-time the game was all but over. Richard Corbett, Richard Kellet, David Jack and Wickson all found the back of the net to lead 4-1.

The second half saw more of the same with continued dominance from St Ives. Wickson was commanding the midfield and although Kettering did have a few opportunities, the defence held out.

Jack got a further goal, taking his personal tally up to two, before a quick counter-attack brought a milestone moment for Charlie Bradshaw.

He got his first goal for the team by neatly deflecting the ball into the goal from a cross.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "A very convincing win to end the mid-point of the season on a high, one which the fours can be very proud of."