It ended 4-4 in what was a see-saw Division Three North West encounter.

The visitors twice took the lead but goals from James Harris and Garth Mooney made sure it was all-square by half-time.

With more possession and territory in the second half, Ives were able to squeeze their opponents into making more mistakes, however, it was Horncastle who got the next goal.

Mike Jenner got their third equaliser before Harris converted a penalty stroke to put them ahead for the first time.

There was still one more twist as Horncastle levelled again and St Ives’ man of the match award went to Si Johnson for his quality saves.

The third team also had a high-scoring game with Horncastle but despite goals from Jacob Weir, Dave Jones and Tom Hingston, they lost 4-3.

The second and fifth teams both drew against Kettering.

Tom King-Venables got both for the twos in a 2-2 draw while Jack Maltby, Andy Maltby and Josh Bigwood were the scorers in a 3-3 tie for the fifths.

A spokesman said: “The game was enjoyed by all with some worthy experience for the younger players.”

Jack Maltby was named man of the match for his all-round play.

Across in the ladies’ section the first-team were also playing Horncastle and came away with a 1-0 win.

It took an own goal to split the teams, scored in the second half after a cross from Sally King deflected in off a defender.

It was a worthy win for Ives who had started fast and been on top for the most part. The player of the match award went to both Abby Scarrow and Vicky Leighton.

The second team continued the trend of score draws as they tied 2-2 with City of Peterborough.

They will think they should have won it though as goals from Maddie Jones and skipper Doris Jackaman had put them 2-0 up at half-time.

But a strong start to the second period saw Peterborough pull one back early before grabbing an equaliser.

The thirds lost 3-1 to Huntingdon, Lucy Harris on target, and the fourths also tasted defeat against Cambridge South.