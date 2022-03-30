St Ives men on cloud nine after league title win

St Ives men secured the league title with a game to spare after a dominant 9-1 win over Cambridge City Vets.

They made the dream start with Pete Liddle deflecting home a David Haslegrave cross with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

And Liddle added a second with a lifted finish past the keeper, before Adam Wilson scored his 30th league goal of the season.

Adam Wilson scored his 30th league goal of the season as St Ives beat Cambridge City Vets - Credit: Bryn Jones

James Harris was the star of the second half for Ives, helping himself to no fewer than four goals.

Harris converted twice from penalty corners, one from close range and the other from the top of the D with a powerful shot past the keeper from captain Alex Prestage's injection.

Man of the match Liddle completed his hat-trick to take both strikers to 21 goals for the season, before Cambridge grabbed a consolation from a penalty corner of their own.

Rory Mooney had the last word, completing the scoring and a second successive 9-1 win for Ives, who face the same opponents in their last game of the season this weekend.

The seconds lost 5-3 to Cambridge South, despite two goals from Alex Grange and another from Jacob Weir.

But the women finished their league campaign with a well-deserved win over Watton.

Knowing it was going to be their last game in Division One for the time being, Ives wanted to end on a high and started well, with lots of great attacking play.

Olivia Watson on the ball for St Ives women - Credit: Bryn Jones

They forced three penalty corners, with player of the match Natalie Gaunt converting from two of them, to take control.

And although Watton increased the pressure and grabbed a goal back in the second half, they could not deny Ives a closing 2-1 victory.

The seconds lost 5-0 to Cambridge City fourths, but the thirds beat Haverhill 2-1 thanks to goals from Iona Poole and player of the match Lucy Sunderland.