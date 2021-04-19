St Ives Hockey Club's delight at return to the pitch
- Credit: ST IVES HC
There was delight at St Ives Hockey Club as they finally got to stretch their legs and swing the sticks on the pitch again.
The One Leisure St Ives Outdoor Complex-based club have restarted its summer hockey program after emerging from their lockdown cocoon.
The sessions run between 7:30pm and 9pm with up to 90 different players across the whole week.
They are the same format as previous, players being divided into teams and playing a round-robin style of mini half-pitch matches.
A spokeswoman for the club said: "The hockey was fun and competitive but mainly everyone has enjoyed just being back on the pitch seeing friends and team-mates."
The club is also running a 12-week junior programme on Monday nights from 6pm until July 12.
The club said: "The response has been overwhelming and very well received from both parents and juniors alike, who are just as delighted to be back on the pitch with their friends."
One thing that will remain on a virtual basis is the club's AGM, set for April 29. That will set plans in motion for what they hope will be an uninterrupted season, beginning in September.
Anyone interested in playing hockey with St Ives should either email info@stiveshockeyclub.co.uk or submit an application via www.stiveshockeyclub.co.uk
For information on junior hockey at the club, the email address is junior@stiveshockeyclub.co.uk