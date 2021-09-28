More goals for on-fire St Ives keeps super start to season going

Published: 8:45 AM September 28, 2021

St Ives Hockey Club are putting their names down as one to watch already after another high-scoring victory for the men's first-team.

Last week it was 4-0 against Cambridge City, this time an Adam Wilson hat-trick guided them to a 5-1 win over Long Sutton.

Again they raced out of the blocks, Wilson getting the first and third goals either side of an Alex Prestage strike.

Sutton pulled one back in the second half but Wilson clinched his treble before a penalty stroke from James Harris wrapped things up.

The win lifts them to second with the team ahead of them on goal difference, Kettering, their next opponents.

The rest of the men's section went undefeated also.

The seconds drew 2-2 with Cambridge University, George McCarter and Alex Grange their scorers, while Greg Say, Jon Wildin, Ross Heylen and Matt Jago were all on target for the thirds in a 4-0 win over Cambridge City.

Richard Kellett and Daniel White both scored twice in a 4-1 win for the fourths over City of Peterborough but the biggest winners were the fifths who triumphed 8-0 over Kettering.





Benjy Eddleston (three), Josh Bigwood (two), Jack Benham, Owen Bigwood and Myles Cullen were on target for them.

It was a completely different story for the ladies as all four teams failed to win.

The closest to bucking that sequence were the thirds who drew 1-1 with Ely City courtesy of a Christine Rowland goal, but the firsts went down 8-1 to Bury St Edmunds, the seconds 1-0 to Kettering and the fourths 2-0 to Long Sutton.

Jules Griffiths got the only goal for the ones.

Brad Forsdick scored twice for the St Neots' first-team in a 3-2 defeat against Cambridge South. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots didn't enjoy a great weekend either at the top end but there was still happiness for some of their squads.

The ladies' firsts lost 3-0 to Cambridge City and two goals from Brad Forsdick weren't enough as the men lost 3-2 against Cambridge South.

The two second teams lost, the ladies 4-0 against Long Sutton and the men 3-2 at Wisbech Town, Will Bellamy at the double in that one.

Helen Rowland bagged a goal for St Neots' third team. - Credit: HELEN ROWLAND

There were a pair of draws for the thirds, the men against Long Sutton and the ladies against Cambridge Nomads, 13-year-old Ella Roberts on target, but the men's fourths won 3-1 at home to Ely City with only 10 men.

Eamonn Grantham scored one with the other from Tom, a prospective new player who had to rush home and get his kit.

The ladies fifths starred again though, winning 3-1 against Pelicans.