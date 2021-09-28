News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

More goals for on-fire St Ives keeps super start to season going

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM September 28, 2021   
St Ives Hockey Club men's first team, September 2021

St Ives Hockey Club men's first team (back row): Adam Wilson, Matt Bamford, Simon Johnson, Mike England, David McCarter, Charlie McCarter, Iain McIntosh. (front row): Ben Hildrey, James Harris, David Haslegrave, Alex Prestage, Rory Mooney, Dave Land, Adam Maltby. - Credit: ST IVES HC

St Ives Hockey Club are putting their names down as one to watch already after another high-scoring victory for the men's first-team.

Last week it was 4-0 against Cambridge City, this time an Adam Wilson hat-trick guided them to a 5-1 win over Long Sutton.

Again they raced out of the blocks, Wilson getting the first and third goals either side of an Alex Prestage strike.

Sutton pulled one back in the second half but Wilson clinched his treble before a penalty stroke from James Harris wrapped things up.

The win lifts them to second with the team ahead of them on goal difference, Kettering, their next opponents.

The rest of the men's section went undefeated also.

The seconds drew 2-2 with Cambridge University, George McCarter and Alex Grange their scorers, while Greg Say, Jon Wildin, Ross Heylen and Matt Jago were all on target for the thirds in a 4-0 win over Cambridge City.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
  2. 2 Motorists urged not to 'panic buy' fuel as queues cause chaos across Hunts
  3. 3 Suspected firearm and drugs found in raid on Huntingdon house
  1. 4 Old Mill upgrade at Godmanchester is suspended through lack of materials
  2. 5 Secret Garden Party tickets sell out in hours of going on sale
  3. 6 Somersham teacher looks at how to make home learning 'meaningful'
  4. 7 'Unprecedent crisis’ over school bus drivers 
  5. 8 Brampton butchers win awards for delicious pies and sausages
  6. 9 Woman left with a ‘bloodied nose’ in Huntingdon
  7. 10 Volunteers needed for memorial nature reserve

Richard Kellett and Daniel White both scored twice in a 4-1 win for the fourths over City of Peterborough but the biggest winners were the fifths who triumphed 8-0 over Kettering.


Benjy Eddleston (three), Josh Bigwood (two), Jack Benham, Owen Bigwood and Myles Cullen were on target for them.

It was a completely different story for the ladies as all four teams failed to win.

The closest to bucking that sequence were the thirds who drew 1-1 with Ely City courtesy of a Christine Rowland goal, but the firsts went down 8-1 to Bury St Edmunds, the seconds 1-0 to Kettering and the fourths 2-0 to Long Sutton.

Jules Griffiths got the only goal for the ones.

Brad Forsdick scored twice for the St Neots' first-team in a 3-2 defeat against Cambridge South.

Brad Forsdick scored twice for the St Neots' first-team in a 3-2 defeat against Cambridge South. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots didn't enjoy a great weekend either at the top end but there was still happiness for some of their squads.

The ladies' firsts lost 3-0 to Cambridge City and two goals from Brad Forsdick weren't enough as the men lost 3-2 against Cambridge South.

The two second teams lost, the ladies 4-0 against Long Sutton and the men 3-2 at Wisbech Town, Will Bellamy at the double in that one.

Helen Rowland bagged a goal for St Neots' third team.

Helen Rowland bagged a goal for St Neots' third team. - Credit: HELEN ROWLAND

There were a pair of draws for the thirds, the men against Long Sutton and the ladies against Cambridge Nomads, 13-year-old Ella Roberts on target, but the men's fourths won 3-1 at home to Ely City with only 10 men.

Eamonn Grantham scored one with the other from Tom, a prospective new player who had to rush home and get his kit.

The ladies fifths starred again though, winning 3-1 against Pelicans.

Hockey
St Ives News
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Main Street, Hartford.

Cambs Live

Delays in Hartford due to crash between cyclist and motorist

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been left with serious injuries after a collision between a motorist and cyclist

Cambs Live

Woman in her 60s 'remains in serious condition' after B1514 crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Historic former St Ives' grammar school site to become houses.

Historic St Ives former grammar school site set for houses after £1m sale

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Richard Minott

Cambs Live

Drug dealing pair caught thanks to eagle-eyed neighbours

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon