Plenty of trophies up for grabs as St Ives ladies battle it out on the fairways

Lol Lewis (left) being presented with the Grannies’ Trophy by St Ives Golf Club's ladies' captain Marion Goodwill. - Credit: ST IVES GOLF CLUB

There has been plenty of competitions for the ladies of St Ives Golf Club to sink their teeth into recently.

They started with the Brown’s Trophy, a foursomes competition, which was narrowly won by Lol Lewis and Paula Ewing.

They got 33 stableford points, one ahead of Angela Boon and Helen Rae in second and a further point clear of Karen Potter and Theresa Norris in third.

The victory for Lewis was her second in a short space of time, following her success in the coveted Grannies’ Trophy, which she first won in 2019.

Trudy Leach and lady captain Marion Goodwill have also advanced to round two after a win in the first round of the national Coronation Foursomes.

The ladies then joined with all the other sections of the club to form a field of 160 who were involved in the captains’ charity day, a four-ball stableford competition.

The day helped raise almost £6,000 for the Ormiston Families Charity which supports children who have suffered a bereavement.

Captains Iain Scrivener and Goodwill presented the prizes with the top prize going to Michael Wayman, Steve Webb, David Finkle and Anthony Toates.