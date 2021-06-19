St Ives duo produce shock but deserved win in national competition
- Credit: ST IVES GC
Jose Donaldson and Liz Bishop provided the shop in the latest competition at St Ives Golf Club with an unexpected victory.
Playing on a high handicap, the pair beat off strong opposition to win the local qualifying round in the Coronation Foursomes, a national stableford competition.
They scored 37 points, two points ahead of the next pairs.
They will now play in the regional final, to be held on home ground in July, where the best 100 scores will qualify for the area final at one of 16 venues across the country.
The grand final will take place at St Andrew’s in September.
In club contests Heather Wood picked up a silver plate for the first time with a score of 36 points, beating Nicky Hastings into second and Lynn Crossland third.
In another foursomes competition, the Brown Trophies, newcomer Tonia Schofield partnered ladies' captain Marie Woodall to victory with 37 points.
Hastings and Celia Greenaway were second with 36 points and Donaldson and Ros Longstaff were third with 34 points.