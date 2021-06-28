Home comforts propel St Ives ladies to positive results in county competitions

Published: 7:30 AM June 28, 2021

St Ives Golf Club played host to ladies from golf clubs throughout Cambridgeshire when the Long Handicap Cup and High Handicap Shield competitions took place over 18 holes at the Needingworth Road course.

The windy conditions and punishing rough meant that Stableford scores were on the low side but playing on their home course favoured the St Ives ladies.

The competitions were organised by Cambs & Hunts Women’s Golf Limited and president Sheila Withams presented the prizes to the winners.

The High Handicap Shield was won by Linda Harrison with 28 points. She only began playing golf at St Ives the year before lockdown and this was her first big win.

Mandy Manchett from Ely was second on countback while Michelle Burling, also from Ely, was third with 27.

The Long Handicap Cup was won by Ely's Karen Jahnke with 34 points but St Ives made up the rest of the podium, Angela Boon and Marion Goodwill coming second and third with 30 and 28 points.