News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives Golf Club's ladies celebrate the return of Lady Captain's Day

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:45 AM August 21, 2021   
St Ives Golf Club's lady captain Marie Woodall (left) with Christine Rowland-Jones who won the Lady Captain’s Trophy

St Ives Golf Club's lady captain Marie Woodall (left) with Christine Rowland-Jones who won the Lady Captain’s Trophy. - Credit: ST IVES GC

St Ives Golf Club's ladies took the chance at their annual Lady Captain’s Day to celebrate and remember their friends after a hugely difficult period.

Three of their number died during the lockdown and the members chose one of the most important events in the golfing calendar at the Needingworth Road club to remember them and thank skipper Marie Woodall, "who has been a great support".

She received a well-deserved standing ovation from the rest of the section, both playing and non-playing, in recognition of her "positive, cheery weekly e-mails and telephone messages of support which proved invaluable in the recent difficult times,  especially to lady members who lived alone".

The dinner took place after 53  took to the course in both 18-hole and nine-hole stableford competitions.

The overall victory with 44 points went to Christine Rowland-Jones with the nine-hole victor being former skipper Janet le Gassick ahead of Lynn Burdett.

Other winners were: Jackie Ewing in Division One, Angela Boon in Division Two, Marion Goodwill in Division Three and Diane Turner in Division Four.

Most Read

  1. 1 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
  2. 2 Blue singer Lee Ryan tells court he has ‘no money’ as he gets driving ban
  3. 3 Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village
  1. 4 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
  2. 5 Huge concerns over plans to build medical waste incinerator
  3. 6 'Speed Kills' urge campaigners in call for 30mph limit on St Ives road
  4. 7 Business as usual at the Golden Lion Pub
  5. 8 St Ives resident fears for children's safety
  6. 9 24-hour adult gaming centre recommended for approval
  7. 10 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
Golf
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Chequers pub in St Neots could become a family home.

Plans for local pub to become family home

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Hinchingbrooke Hospital have put visiting restrictions back in place after a ‘concerning rise’ in coronavirus cases.  

Hospital visiting restrictions back in place after rise in Covid cases

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police and Protesters clash at MBR Acres Camp Beagle where beagles are reared for viisection., MBR A

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Alexander Woolf sentenced

Updated

Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon