St Ives Golf Club's ladies celebrate the return of Lady Captain's Day

Published: 6:45 AM August 21, 2021

St Ives Golf Club's ladies took the chance at their annual Lady Captain’s Day to celebrate and remember their friends after a hugely difficult period.

Three of their number died during the lockdown and the members chose one of the most important events in the golfing calendar at the Needingworth Road club to remember them and thank skipper Marie Woodall, "who has been a great support".

She received a well-deserved standing ovation from the rest of the section, both playing and non-playing, in recognition of her "positive, cheery weekly e-mails and telephone messages of support which proved invaluable in the recent difficult times, especially to lady members who lived alone".

The dinner took place after 53 took to the course in both 18-hole and nine-hole stableford competitions.

The overall victory with 44 points went to Christine Rowland-Jones with the nine-hole victor being former skipper Janet le Gassick ahead of Lynn Burdett.

Other winners were: Jackie Ewing in Division One, Angela Boon in Division Two, Marion Goodwill in Division Three and Diane Turner in Division Four.