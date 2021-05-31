News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives Golf Club's ladies enjoy strong competition between themselves and other clubs

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM May 31, 2021   
A flag at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club

Competition has returned in a flurry for the ladies at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club. - Credit: ST IVES GC

St Ives Golf Club's ladies continue to enjoy their time back on the course with their latest round of competitions.

The Swan Salver is usually hotly-contested and so it proved again. Created to celebrate the move to their 18-hole Needingworth Road home, the stableford tournament was claimed by Angela Boon ahead of Sylvia Williams and Lol Lewis, all of whom scored 34 points.

The nine-hole event was won by Lynn Burdett, two points ahead of Angela King and three clear of Kathy Mason.

The President’s Putter competition was won by Julie Walter with 32 points. Jacqueline Watson was second and Debbie Fuller third.

The ladies section had two other wins, the first by five pairs to two over Ramsey in the first round of the Jean Wilkinson Trophy, an inter-club county competition where clubs are split into four groups of four and the winners advance to the semi-final.

The second success came in a Grace Norman match against The Cambridge Country Club, once known as Bourn Golf Club.  This event is played as an 18-hole foursomes knockout.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beautiful photos taken by our Hunts Post readers
  2. 2 Paedophile encouraged man to abuse own daughter for the 'thrill'
  3. 3 Craft Beer shop opening this weekend
  1. 4 Village Focus: Houghton and Wyton
  2. 5 Council says remote working will save £200,000 a year on mileage
  3. 6 Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation
  4. 7 Surgery extension could increase patient numbers by 2,000 over five years
  5. 8 Alconbury couple still can't go home five months after devastating flood
  6. 9 'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff
  7. 10 New Asian theme restaurant has opened in Huntingdon
Golf
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three men broke into the premises of St Ives Tackle, last Thursday night (May 20)

Video

Do you recognise men caught on CCTV breaking into fishing tackle shop?

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Indian variant of Covid-19

Data

Small number of Indian variant cases in Hunts but tougher restrictions...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
General view of the Cambridge United badge

Football

St Neots Town sign Cambridge United trio for new Southern League season

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
lovely views outdoor decks facilities

Home of the week: Stylish house boat in peaceful setting on the River Ouse

Property Writer

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus