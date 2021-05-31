St Ives Golf Club's ladies enjoy strong competition between themselves and other clubs

Published: 11:45 AM May 31, 2021

Competition has returned in a flurry for the ladies at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club. - Credit: ST IVES GC

St Ives Golf Club's ladies continue to enjoy their time back on the course with their latest round of competitions.

The Swan Salver is usually hotly-contested and so it proved again. Created to celebrate the move to their 18-hole Needingworth Road home, the stableford tournament was claimed by Angela Boon ahead of Sylvia Williams and Lol Lewis, all of whom scored 34 points.

The nine-hole event was won by Lynn Burdett, two points ahead of Angela King and three clear of Kathy Mason.

The President’s Putter competition was won by Julie Walter with 32 points. Jacqueline Watson was second and Debbie Fuller third.

The ladies section had two other wins, the first by five pairs to two over Ramsey in the first round of the Jean Wilkinson Trophy, an inter-club county competition where clubs are split into four groups of four and the winners advance to the semi-final.

The second success came in a Grace Norman match against The Cambridge Country Club, once known as Bourn Golf Club. This event is played as an 18-hole foursomes knockout.